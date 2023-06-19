Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 1.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $30.91. 1,140,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546 in the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

