Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of A stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

