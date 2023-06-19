Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $796,000 Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roche by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 101.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 8.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.00. 673,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

