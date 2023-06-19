Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.87 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

