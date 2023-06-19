Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 557.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

