Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,032.92 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,218.07 and a 12-month high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,983.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,705.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

