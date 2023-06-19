Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.40 and its 200-day moving average is $237.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

