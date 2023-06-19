Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Increased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

