Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in May

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCE. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 735.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000.

JCE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 52,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,392. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

