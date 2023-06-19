Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $274.54 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $274.54 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.18 or 0.06473248 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04571398 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,557,520.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.