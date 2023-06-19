Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0463

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $265.11 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04571398 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,557,520.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

