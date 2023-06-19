OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491 in the last ninety days. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

