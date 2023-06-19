Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,373,180,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DSI traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $84.03. 87,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,820. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

