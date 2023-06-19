Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV remained flat at $34.47 during midday trading on Monday. 94,543 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.