Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,289,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,040,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 791,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,187. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

