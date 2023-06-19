Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSGet Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,808. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

