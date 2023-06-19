Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. 29,881,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,609,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

