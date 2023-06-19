Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,738,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 836,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the period. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 102,463 shares during the period.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. 559,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,445. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.