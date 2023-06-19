Optimism (OP) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004225 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $728.85 million and approximately $86.25 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

