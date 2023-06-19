OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.35 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $98.35 million and $970,976.57 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,600,188 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

