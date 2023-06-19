Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Position Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 56,757.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139,207 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 2.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.55% of Owl Rock Capital worth $27,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. The business had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

