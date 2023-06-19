Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stake Increased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.53. 276,768 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

