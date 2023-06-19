Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Shares of PAM opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
