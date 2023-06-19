Paradiem LLC Boosts Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 192,588 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,933,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $190,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,854 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $161,666,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares in the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,220,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,502,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

