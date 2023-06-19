Paradiem LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.53. 14,134,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

