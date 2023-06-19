Paradiem LLC Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Paradiem LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.21. 9,938,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

