Paradiem LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paradiem LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $217.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,543. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.