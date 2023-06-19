Paradiem LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $783.05. 993,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,723. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $561.71 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $769.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

