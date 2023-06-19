Paradiem LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paradiem LLC cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,576. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $7.69 on Monday, hitting $464.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,088. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

