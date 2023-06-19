Paradiem LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Paradiem LLC lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,970. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

