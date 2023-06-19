Paradiem LLC Increases Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.11% of Harmony Biosciences worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY remained flat at $36.27 during trading hours on Monday. 1,254,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,581. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

