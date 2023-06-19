Paradiem LLC Purchases 38,506 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE MOS traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.82. 12,261,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.