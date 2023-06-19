Paradiem LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Paradiem LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,920,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.63. 2,798,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,105. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.