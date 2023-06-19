Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA opened at $18.50 on Monday. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $52.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,051.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

