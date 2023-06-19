Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,730. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.