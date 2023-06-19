Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $19.16 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

