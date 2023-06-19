Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.39) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.26) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.70).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:PSON opened at GBX 831 ($10.40) on Thursday. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 726.40 ($9.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 827.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 875.32. The company has a market cap of £5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,518.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Pearson

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.53), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($621,842.34). In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,675.48). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.53), for a total value of £496,976.40 ($621,842.34). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.