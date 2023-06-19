Pepe Price Reaches $0.0000 (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Pepe has a market cap of $396.36 million and $79.18 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pepe has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000099 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $134,536,966.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

