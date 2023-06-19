Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Research Coverage Started at Simmons

Simmons began coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Persimmon Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.3713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 13.26%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

