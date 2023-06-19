PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

