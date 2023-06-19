Polymesh Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $56.09 million and $2.29 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 794,676,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 794,449,960.682834 with 666,185,373.965323 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.10681749 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,440,315.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

