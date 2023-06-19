PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $337,263.23

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $337,263.23 and $9.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,355,887 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

