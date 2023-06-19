Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) PT Set at C$3.25 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) received a C$3.25 price target from Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

CVE PRB traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,782. Probe Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.57. The company has a market cap of C$249.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15.

About Probe Gold

Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.

