Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.