Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

