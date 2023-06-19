Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 2,033 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.