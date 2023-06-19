Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.