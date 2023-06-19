Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

