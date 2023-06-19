Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after acquiring an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 308,532 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 236,718 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.28.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
- Could BurgerFi Be the Next Shake Shack Arising?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.