Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after acquiring an additional 481,581 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 308,532 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 236,718 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.