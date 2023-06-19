Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $206.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.99 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

